High School Red Zone: Week Six

In Week Six in the High School Red Zone, Spartanburg visits Dorman and the Cavaliers return to action for the first time in three weeks while the Vikings were idle last week.

Dorman goes for a fourth straight win in the series and is 17-11 against its crosstown rival since 1995.

Pickens visits Westside with the Region 1-4A title on the line while CCES and Abbeville will battle on the Panthers’ home field with the Region 1-2A crown up for grabs.

The Hillcrest at Hanna match-up for the Region 1-5A crown was postponed to November 6th due to a COVID issue for Hillcrest.