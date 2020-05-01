High Schools across Upstate begin to announce graduation plans

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
graduation generic_380659

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several schools across the Upstate have announced their graduation plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find your School/School district below and click to see their graduation plans. WSPA will be updating this list as more schools districts announce their plans, so be sure to check back!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories