High temperatures mean high risks of heat-related illnesses

With the summer season being in swing that means more people outdoors, but it also means increased potential for hear related illnesses.

It starts with a cramp before progressing to more serious symptoms.

Dr. Josh Skaggs, an ER physician at Providence Health, described some symptoms you may experience from heat exhaustion.

“Usually your larger muscles like your thighs and from there you’ve start to get nauseated you may throw up you may feel dizzy.”

From there if symptoms worsen you’re at risk of having a heat stroke.

Dr. Skaggs explained, “The reason they call it stroke with a stroke there is a change in your brain or mental status with a stroke you’re having an altered mental status. That’s where it’s life threatening where your blood pressure can drop and your respiratory rates can go up and cause damage to your interal organs.”

So doctors have a few tips to keep you from having to visit an emergency room. At the first signs of someone feeling ill, Dr. Skaggs recommended, “get[ting] them out of the environment. Get them where there is shade and try to remove excess clothing. Also, try to cool them down with whatever water is available. By the time you get to heat stroke you’re mortality rate is 20-60%.”

Doctors say stay hydrated. Once you start feeling thirsty you are already experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Children and the elderly are also more susceptible to heat related illnesses. A child’s body heats up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s body.