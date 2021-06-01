‘Higher number of failing grades’: Nearly 10,000 Greenville County students recommended for summer school

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools is hoping summer school provides students with the opportunity to make up for any pandemic-related learning loss over the past year.

According to Tim Waller, communications director for Greenville County Schools, nearly 10,000 students in the district were recommended to attend summer school and the district saw a higher number of failing grades than normal.

“We think students learn better in a Brick and Mortar classroom. When we saw the higher number of failing grades we knew there would come a point where we would have to look for ways to improve their performance,” Waller said.

Waller said this doesn’t mean that 10,000 students have failed, he said some students may have barely passed or teachers felt that the student needs additional, supplemental learning to master a certain subjects.

“I think summer school this year is an opportunity for students to catch up on some of the basics they may have missed this past year largely due to COVID-19,” Waller said.

Over the past year the district received federal funding from three major COVID-19 relief packages— the American Rescue Plan, CARES Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA).

In the latest budget, board members allocated 7.5 million dollars towards summer school for 2021.

Waller said the district expects to hire additional tutors and teachers to help students redeem themselves from any pandemic-related learning loss.