Highland park meeting in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) In Spartanburg, the Highland Community came together to talk about future developments in their neighborhood.

Spartanburg city officials says this is a community initiated and community driven project.

Long-time residents describe this as a resurgence for the Highland area and they’re eager to give their input.

For Dr. Keith McDaniel, many members of his congregation live in the Highland area, he pastors Macedonia Baptist Church in the heart of the community.

“there are generations that have footprint and have history here in the highland community, many of which are still members of this church, there used to be a school here and many private residential areas and homes in the neighborhood and so a lot of residents want to see that come back, said, Dr. Keith McDaniel

Current and former residents of the Highland community packed the church’s auditorium Tuesday night to see what’s possible for the area.

“So I want to know what else are they going to do, what else do they have to offer to the residents of this type, people low income, you know.” says Alma Byrd. She moved to the Spartanburg area in the 1960’s and now works at the Bethlehem Center with the senior citizens. She wants to share as much information with them as possible.

Maps and pictures of current and future developments were on display for all to see, with officials standing by ready to hear input.

“So maybe it can be a park, maybe it can be retail or something and I wanted to find out what the community wants,” says, Thompson Daniel

“What would I like to see for this community, people enjoying life, people being able to play where they live. young children being able to come and go. I would like to see mothers and grandmothers who have purchased homes in this community to be able to enjoy the place where they’ve planted themselves,” says Pastor McDaniel.