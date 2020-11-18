Highlander apartment shooter behind bars in Greenwood

Greenwood County, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s office arrested the accused trigger man in connection to a shooting at a birthday party over the weekend.

It’s here at Highlander Apartments where a celebration came to a deadly ending.

Now one man sits behind bars and a family mourns their loss.

Andre Reginald Carter is facing a murder charge along with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a drug charge after a shooting that happened over the weekend.

“Investigators continued throughout the rest of the weekend and the first of the week interviewing people, contacting witnesses and following leads.” Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Jeff Graham.

“They were able to obtain enough information to get a search warrant on the suspects residents.” Sergeant Graham said.

Investigators say they found evidence at Carter’s home, connecting him to the shooting and the death of 33 year old Allen Durrell Wilson.

“EMS personal arrived on the scene to treat the victim. The victim was later transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.” Sergeant Graham said.

The police report shows that an argument broke out between Carter and Wilson at a party at the Highlander Apartments off of Highway 25 South in Greenwood.

Deputies accuse Carter of pulling the trigger and shooting Wilson in the upper body.

“It is obvious through the investigation that the community is tired of the senseless shootings that have occurred, they have stepped up and helped in a major way.” Sergeant Graham said.

Law enforcement still unclear as to why an argument escalated into a deadly shooting.

Investigators say that this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

Andre Carter is currently being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center.