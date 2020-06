GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that left one person dead in Greenville County Saturday night.

According to the SCHP website, the incident was called in around 9:33 p.m. Saturday night, and occurred on State Highway 414 near Glassy Mountain Rd. in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed with 7 News they are on the scene.