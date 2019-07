BLOUNT COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Searchers found an unidentified human body Monday in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GSMNP officials said they were notified after a trail hiker found human remains in an off-trail area near Laurel Creek Road.

The remains appear to be several months old, according to GSMNP officials.

Officials will continue to investigate the cause of death.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.