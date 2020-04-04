Hillcrest High suspends meal distribution after worker tests positive for COVID-19, district says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Hillcrest High School will be suspending meal distribution after a nutrition services worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to Greenville County Schools.

In a news release from the district, Greenville County Schools states that on Wednesday, April 1 a meal distribution employee fell ill and was referred for testing. On Thursday and Friday meals were prepared at another site.

All staff working on the site have been told to remain home and quarantine for a minumum of 14 days. Meal distribution will be halted until that quarantine is over, running through April 16. According to the district news release, DHEC said “interaction by those receiving meals is not considered “prolonged exposure” and are therefore, not at high risk of contracting the virus.”

Hillcrest High had prepared over 2,500 meals each day to be distributed throughout the community.

Greenville County Schools stated their procedures will remain the same as outline below: