Hilton Head Island may ban long beach shovels, large holes in sand

In this June 27, 2019, photo, Deborah Urato hoists a garden shovel into the air in front of the public planning committee at a town hall meeting in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Leaders of the South Carolina island are one step closer to banning long shovels and large holes in the sand to protect sea turtles and beachgoers. (Katherine Kokal/The Island Packet via AP)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Leaders of a South Carolina island are one step closer to banning long shovels and large holes in the sand to protect sea turtles and beachgoers.

The Island Packet reports Hilton Head Island public planning committee members voted unanimously Thursday for the ordinance. The full council will vote on it Sept. 17.

The proposal would ban shovels longer than 14 inches (36 centimeters). It would also ban holes larger than 12 inches (30 centimeters) deep and 12 inches wide.

A volunteer group called The Hilton Head Island Turtle Trackers says young turtles can get trapped in large holes after they hatch in dunes and head toward the sea.

Beaufort County sheriff’s deputies would be able to ticket anyone who broke the rules. The volunteer group says enforcement could be difficult.

