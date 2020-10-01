Hire Dynamics in Spartanburg, Greenville holding hiring event Oct. 6,7

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Hire Dynamics said they will be hosting a hiring event later this week.

According to a news release, the staffing company said they aim to fill 150 jobs in each city, totaling more than 300 positions through the HirePalooza event.

Hire Dynamics said they are looking to fill positions in the following industries — manufacturing, contact centers, administrative and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers.

According to the release, job seekers can book appointments in advance or can either walk-in or drive-up to either branch in Spartanburg and Greenville.

Those wanting to apply can also use the Hire Dynamics Work4HD app to start the registration process.

Additional safety measures will include a drive-through interview option, social distancing and contactless transactions.

The hiring events will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Hire Dynamics, 430 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville, SC 29615

Hire Dynamics, 296 E. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Regional managers at both the Greenville and Spartanburg locations will be available for the interviews.