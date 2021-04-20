Hire Dynamics offering two-day hiring event in Greenville, Anderson

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. While most Americans have weathered the pandemic financially, about 38 million say they are worse off now than before the outbreak began in the U.S. According to a new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research 55% of Americans say their financial circumstances are about the same now as a year ago, and 30% say their finances have improved. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Hire Dynamics branches in Greenville and Anderson are looking to fill a total of 260 job openings through a two-day “Hire Palooza” event. The Greenville event runs from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at its office, located at 101 Verdae Blvd. in Greenville. The Anderson branch is located at 3016 N Main Street.

Hire Dynamics wants to fill positions in manufacturing, contact centers, administrative and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers. One hundred jobs are open in Greenville and 160 are open in Anderson.

Those interested in applying for jobs can download the Hire Dynamics smartphone app here. Applicants can also walk in or drive up to the hiring centers.