‘His Mona Lisa’ – Penske adds golden touch to iconic Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility.

He’s spent millions on capital improvements to the 111-year-old national landmark.

He finally gets to showcase some of the upgrades this weekend as NASCAR and IndyCar share the venue in a historic doubleheader.

Among the additions are a 100-foot video board and a lift to raise the winning car in the victory circle.

Penske says his mission is to create a remarkable guest experience at the speedway.

He hopes to have fans back for next month’s Indianapolis 500.