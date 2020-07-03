Live Now
‘His Mona Lisa’ – Penske adds golden touch to iconic Indy

by: Associated Press

Roger Penske looks over the track from the grandstand at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility. He’s spent millions on capital improvements to the 111-year-old national landmark and finally gets to showcase some of the upgrades this weekend as NASCAR and IndyCar share the venue in a historic doubleheader. (AP Photo/Jenna Fryer)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has spent the six months since he bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway transforming the facility.

He’s spent millions on capital improvements to the 111-year-old national landmark.

He finally gets to showcase some of the upgrades this weekend as NASCAR and IndyCar share the venue in a historic doubleheader.

Among the additions are a 100-foot video board and a lift to raise the winning car in the victory circle.

Penske says his mission is to create a remarkable guest experience at the speedway.

He hopes to have fans back for next month’s Indianapolis 500.

