Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sun., link to events happening around the Upstate

UPSTATE, SC (WSPA) – The start of National Hispanic Heritage Month is just days away and there are plenty of events giving Upstate residents a chance to explore and celebrate the month.

The celebrations start on Sept. 15 and run through Oct. 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month SC’s website has a whole list of events, some free, that community members are invited to take part in.

Some of the events include Bilingual Story Time, Hispanic Heritage Craft, salsa dancing, “A Night of Bonitas,” and the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

