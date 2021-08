SCHP and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run on Monday. (Photo: Karen Mann Ballew)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hit-and-run investigation is underway in Laurens Co.

The incident happened on Georgia Rd. near Millrock Church Rd. on Monday at about 7:20 a.m., according to SCHP. A pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital with injuries.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. SCHP MAIT team is investigating.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.