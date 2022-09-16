GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A United States Marine was left in the road with major injuries after being hit by a car in Greenville Saturday night.

Police arrested the suspect Thursday, and his bond hearing was Friday morning.

7NEWS was the only station in the court room.

Through tearful testimony from the Durham family, we learned their son Blake Durham had just finished Marine Corps boot camp days ago.

Their lawyer, Chris Pracht said, “He returned home to celebrate his graduation from basic training.”

Investigators say on Saturday in front of the Blind Horse Saloon, Durham was hit by a car while leaving a concert with his girlfriend.

Friday, he’s still in the hospital.

Pracht said, “Tragically is seriously injured and of greater concern or of great concern the person who hit him left the scene.”

Police say after searching for 5 days and receiving several CrimeStoppers tips, they arrested 21-year-old Kyle Williams Thursday.

They say he’s charged with hit-and-run resulting in bodily injury.

Friday he appeared in court for the first time, receiving a $25,000 surety bond.

“We had asked for no bond, so we would’ve preferred no bond. But we put our faith in the court system and law enforcement to prosecute this case and develop the facts and make sure justice is served,” Pracht said.

The family says they want justice, but mainly they’re praying for him to heal.

“What’s so impressive about the Durham family is they’re a family of faith and they’re a family that extends prayers for everyone. This is a tragic, tragic situation and they extended their prayers for the Lord to heal their son and extended prayers for the defendant and his actions,” Pracht said.

They’re asking the community to join them in prayer.

“Prayer works and it can really make a difference in this case for Blake who is fighting right now as we sit here today,” Pracht said.

The judge ordered that if Williams is let out on bond he will be under house arrest and can only go to court appearances, work, and church and will not be allowed to drive.

The judge said this case will proceed to state court.