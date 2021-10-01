Hit list made by student at elementary school; parents concerned about safety

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA)- A student at Honea Path Elementary School is accused of making a hit list.

The school says the teacher noticed it when the child starting writing it as their “journal assignment.”

Jessica McGaha has three kids at Honea Path Elementary.

“We got home and I was like McKenzie what about this hit list and she was like ‘I was on it'”,” McGaha.

She said she wouldn’t have known about the hit list as soon as she did if her kids didn’t tell her.

“When that happened and they got the list of the kids’ names, they should’ve contacted me. I’m the parent,” McGaha said.

Mcgaha says she’s dissapointed the district didn’t notify families at the school the day it happened, but waited until Thursday to send a letter explaining the incident.

We sat down with the Anderson School District 2 superintendent, Jason Johns to talk about the incident.

“We will going foward be sure to be timely and prompt in our communication in making our parents aware,” Johns said.

After the school district looked into it further, they said there’s no evidence that the student meant or had the means to carry out a violent act.

“The investigation revealed that the child was just doing this as a joke, they did not realize the seriousness of it,” Johns said.

However, that answer doesn’t sit well with parents like McGaha.

“They’re saying he said it was a joke, there’s no threat, there’s no harm, well I don’t feel that way,” McGaha said.

Adding, stricter measures should be taken.

“The child should be expelled through the remainder of the school year and the child should go through some type of therapy, counseling. I mean he says it was a joke but who really knows if it was a joke. Who knows what that child might go through at home, who knows if the child is being bullied at school.” McGaha said.

The district says they have mental health counselors in place for cases like this.