Hodges church holds service after sanctuary fire

HODGES, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews believe lightning may be to blame after a fire tore threw a historic church in Hodges Monday night.

Sunday morning was the first church service since the fire.

“This morning when I pulled into the church another car came around and he had just noticed it and he had stopped and he said he would like to come worship with us one Sunday,” Maye Haddon said.

Church goers say more people than usual attended service at Hodges Presbyterian.

This morning they counted 35.

“There were people from out of town and we had members who had grown up here come from Aiken,” Haddon said.

M. Hampton Hunter III, pastor, says the support from other churches and the community has been a blessing.

He says he also has to give credit to God.

“Certainly it points to the support that goes beyond what you normally think and I want to say that support comes from the one who is overall the lord God,” Hunter said.

The congregation says they still have faith.

That’s the message Pastor Hunter has for his church.

Church officials say they are meeting with their insurance to see what is the next step to take.

Next Sunday church service will be held in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m.

