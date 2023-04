HODGES, S.C. (WSPA)- Families and the surrounding communities are welcome at the Hodges Outdoor Spring Festival.

Organizers said you can expect live music, carnival rides, food trucks, craft vendors and businesses with tents set up.

The event is hosted by the Hodges-Cokesbury Fire Department at 4410 Main Street on April 28 and 29.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.