Hogback Mountain Day celebrates community and history in Landrum

Landrum, SC - Hogback Mountain Day is back in Landrum South Carolina. The celebration of making moonshine, Carolina traditions and history hasn't happened for several decades but will happen Saturday, September 8th in downtown Landrum.

The day will feature new stores like Shinetown moonshine store which pays tribute to the history of Hogback Mountain and early members of the community who perfected the art of making it.

Locals said they loved the festival previously as they brought families to a car show and now a tractor show and rides and food for families will be available.

This year more than 50 local vendors will showcase goods.

The Well Church will hold their Summer Sizzle after 5 PM giving away food and providing rides.

Click on this Facebook Link for more information.

Carolina Morning

Carolina Morning

Carolina Morning

Carolina Morning