News

Hogback Mountain Day celebrates community and history in Landrum

Hogback Mountain Day celebrates community and history in Landrum

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 11:52 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 01:02 PM EDT

Landrum, SC - Hogback Mountain Day is back in Landrum South Carolina. The celebration of making moonshine, Carolina traditions and history hasn't happened for several decades but will happen Saturday, September 8th in downtown Landrum.
The day will feature new stores like Shinetown moonshine store which pays tribute to the history of Hogback Mountain and early members of the community who perfected the art of making it. 
Locals said they loved the festival previously as they brought families to a car show and now a tractor show and rides and food for families will be available. 
This year more than 50 local vendors will showcase goods. 
The Well Church will hold their Summer Sizzle after 5 PM giving away food and providing rides.  

Click on this Facebook Link for more information. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center