Landrum, S.C. (WSPA)- The Hogback Mountain Day festival has been rescheduled and is set to take place Saturday, September 17.

The event was rained out the weekend before.

Organizers with the Landrum Area Business Association said you could start off your day at the farmers market at 8 AM.

Produce vendors will have their harvest to sell until noon.

The event is followed by a Oneblood blood drive, mountain market on Trade Avenue, a petting zoo and more.

Retro 78 bluegrass band and food trucks will provide live music throughout the day. The festival is family-friendly with kids’ rides free of charge and a petting zoo.