Holiday donation drive for Meals on Wheels of Greenville’s ‘Giving Tuesday’ underway

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Officials with Meals on Wheels of Greenville announced Monday they launched the organization’s “Giving Tuesday” holiday donation drive.

According to a news release, the drive helps provide nutritious meals and special holiday gifts to Greenville’s homebound population.

The holiday donation drive this year has been “designed to account for both the increased health risks and increased needs of the Meals on Wheels clients in the community.”

The holiday donation drive team is asking for monetary donations that will provide a holiday bag of gifts and holiday meals to a client.

This year’s fundraising goal is $37,000.

“In the past, we’ve asked our generous donors and dedicated supporters to supply gifts by bringing

them to our office. Doing this in the midst of COVID-19 presents a health risk to our clients, and as a

result, each client will receive the same gift, prepared in a reusable bag,” Catriona Carlisle,

Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Greenville, said. “To fund these gifts, we need the community’s help. Their support means we can share more warm wishes and warm meals to our neighbors who need them more than ever.”

According to the release, throughout the month of December, Meals on Wheels volunteers will deliver the holiday bags to clients.

The bags will include a reusable bag, mask, PPE kit, lap blanket, book, deck of cards, as well as a holiday card from the Meals on Wheels team.

“The needs of this vulnerable population have risen significantly during COVID-19. Not only are our

homebound neighbors facing issues of food insecurity, but they are also faced with an increased risk of loneliness,” Carlisle said. “Meals on Wheels volunteers and supporters are the reason we have been able to make this season just a little easier for our clients. We are grateful for them and we look forward to working with them to make the holiday season bright!”

To donate to the “Giving Tuesday” donation drive, click here.