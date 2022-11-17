SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The City of Spartanburg is bringing in a new holiday attraction for people to enjoy.

The holiday Ferris wheel will be up and running from December 6 to December 31.

The Ferris wheel’s hours of operation will be:

Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m

Christmas Day – Closed

New Year’s Eve from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Ferris wheel will be located on South Spring Street and is free for all guests.