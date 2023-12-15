SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Holidays can be stressful for everyone, and that includes your pets. But a trip to the vet isn’t how you want to be spending your holiday.

It’s important to be aware of everything, from ornaments and cords to food your pets aren’t used to eating, and how they pose hazards.

While guests may have good intentions when feeding your pet leftovers from their plate, it can be fatal.

“A lot of these sugar-free desserts that are coming out now are artificially sweetened with a product called xylitol and it is toxic to dogs and cats,” said Dr. Glenn Adcock, owner of Pine Street Animal Hospital. “It actually changes the way their cells absorb blood glucose and it will cause those animals to become hypoglycemic and put them in a crisis and lead to their death if it’s not treated in time.”

Other foods like ham or prime rib, which are high in fat and hard for animals to digest, are also dangerous. But pet owners like Acadia Kent said she’s worried about more than just food during this time of year.

“If other people have dogs and stuff, making sure they have all their flea preventives especially because my dog has a severe allergy to fleas so making sure she’s safe with that,” said Kent.

While you may be diligent with how you take care of your pet, others may not be. Being mindful of your pet’s surroundings is important, especially as a new upper respiratory illness is spreading across the country.

“Make sure they are vaccinated and try to limit it, especially if there’s any hint of upper respiratory complex going around in the area where you’re taking your dog, maybe not socialize those animals with other dogs,” said Dr. Adcock.

Much like humans, even if your pets are fully vaccinated, they can still get sick. Symptoms like loss of appetite, vomiting or diarrhea should be red flags to any pet owner to get them to a vet immediately.