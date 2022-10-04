Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local middle school and high school students.

7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces this holiday season to collect students’ wish list items including:

clothing, hoodies, sweats

shoes, slides, sneakers

sports equipment

electronics, ear buds, chargers

toiletries and cosmetics

All Season Of Hope donations will go to students in these local county schools:

Anderson County Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Greenville County Schools

Spartanburg County Schools

There will be many opportunities to donate a wish list item across our area. Please join us at the below locations from noon through 6 p.m.:

Tuesday, October 11th

Bath Fitter

608 Crown Pointe, Duncan, SC 29334

BENEFITTING: Spartanburg County Schools

Tuesday, October 25th

Ingles

4396 Highway 24, Anderson, SC 29626

BENEFITTING: Anderson County Schools

Tuesday, November 8th

Unclaimed Furniture

198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334

BENEFITTING: Greenville County Schools

Tuesday, November 22nd

Hamrick’s

2414 Cherokee Ave, Gaffney, SC 29340

BENEFITTING: Cherokee County Schools

Thank you so much for helping 7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s make a difference for local students this holiday season.