(WSPA) – Holiday decorations don’t hit rock bottom prices until after Christmas, so you have to think outside the box if you want to save on holiday decor, including the tree.

In this final installment of our three-part 7NEWS Holiday Here to Help series, we looked into how you can find, or make, budget-friendly Christmas decor.

Tinsel trees

Tracy Chastain, who makes a living on creativity through her company Yard Party Greenville knows that all that glitters doesn’t have to be gold when it comes to creating some holiday cheer.

She showed us how to make a stunning three-foot tree accent made from a tomato plant holder, some horizontal tinsel and a few ornaments on a string.

How much did she spend?

“Well, nothing because I had all these things in my home, I’m sure some of you do, too,” Chastain said.

Christmas cone trees

If you don’t Chastain said the go-to spot is the Dollar Tree for fun ideas, like what she created out of some miniature festive balls.

“This is a toilet paper roll, and I made a cone out of a piece of construction paper,” Chastain said. “Who then used the hot glue gun to attach the tiny balls to the cone.”

Snowflakes

Chastain then showed us large snowflakes made out of white lunch bags. Simply hot glue gun 9 white lunch bags together, cut out a template from any online selection, et voila!

Tiny tissue paper trees

Speaking of templates, Chastain used one to cut out tissue paper which she then glued to a tinker toy stick to create the most adorable tiny tree made out of tissue paper.

“And you can add glitter to it, add balls to it, or whatever, everybody has tissue paper at home,” Chastain explained.

Not feeling crafty? Try second hand

OK, so let’s say you’re not feeling crafty but you still want some low-cost decorations.

Ashley Snelgrove, known as “Second Hand Savvy” on social media, said you gotta try shops like Goodwill.

“When thrifting last year I noticed a Balsam Hill which is a very expensive holiday brand, one of their Christmas trees, a 9-foot Christmas tree was at one of our local Goodwills for about $30 and was in great working order,” Snelgrove said.

Full price, that would have easily cost more than a thousand dollars!

While finds like that aren’t every day, 7NEWS found great deals on smaller trees when we stopped by.

“As we get closer to that holiday inventory will be turning over. If you don’t see something one day, come back tomorrow, there is a good chance you’ll see something you didn’t see the day before,” Jarid Munsch, with Goodwill, said.

Snelgrove also said don’t just look in the holiday section. She found a perfect green tablecloth in linens.

“So I was able to put this Christmas table together in about 5 minutes with things that were around the store,” Snelgrove, who also found platters, wine glasses and holiday napkins, explained.

You can feel even more filled with the holiday spirit knowing 90 cents out of every dollar you spend here at Goodwill goes towards helping people find jobs.

Discount fresh trees and poinsettias

If you are the type of family that likes a real tree, you’ll want to buy it on Black Friday.

Lowes has 7-8′ trees for 20% off in-store, as well as poinsettias that are just $1.50 again in-store.

The retailer also has a deal on Fraser Fir wreaths for just $10 in-store.

More DIY decor

Back at Chastain’s home, she showcased a few more ideas for anyone, no craftiness required, like a great way to brighten up your mantel.

“These are little ornaments that everybody has or if you don’t have and you go pick them up at the Dollar Tree on a fishing line,” Chastain explained.

You can also purchase inexpensive metallic square balloons, tie them with a ribbon, and set them out to brighten a room.

When giving gifts, a few ornaments make it extra special.

With DIY decorations, Chastain said, there is no limit.