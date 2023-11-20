(WSPA) – This is the very best week of the year to save money on holiday shopping, but it can also be incredibly overwhelming. As part of our 7NEWS Holiday Here to Help series, I looked into the hottest deals that should be on your radar, as well as the best techniques to save the most.

Years ago Black Friday may have been chaotic, but at least shoppers like Angela Jax knew it offered the very best deals.

“In the past I’ve really gotten into the Black Friday thing with you going all early in the morning and I feel like now stores just started so soon you don’t have to worry about doing that,” Jax said.

However, holiday sales that change daily, like the one this year at Target, can be hard to keep up with.

Use tech to stay on top of deals

So how do you make sure you don’t miss out?

This year more than ever, using tech is the best strategy.

At TheKrazyCouponLady.com, there are several ways to get mobile alerts on rock-bottom prices at major retailers. First, you can text “Deals” to 57299 to get notified on each new hot deal.

Or, if you know exactly what you want, Co-Founder Joanie Demer said The Krazy Coupon Lady app will allow you to set a deal alert by product.

“We are watching for all of those best-selling items, we are watching for those specific price points, and once we see those that’s when we are going to send you that text message and help you get the deal, and sometimes you have to move fast,” Demer said.

You can also download your favorite retailer’s app, specifically. Jax has Target’s Circle App which not only helps her keep track of those daily deals but also the extra coupons.

“Let’s say I’m going to get this squishmallow for my daughter. It’ll say down here you can get $10 off on a toy purchase and $25% off one toy,” said Jax, showing how she adds to the savings.”

Hottest deals

As for the hottest deals the week of Black Friday, The Krazy Coupon Lady said here are the ones to watch:

Here are what the big box stores suggest:

Walmart:

Starting on Walmart.com, Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members) and continuing in stores Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. local time, customers can get these hot deals:

TCL 65″ Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV – $228.00 (Special buy)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Lightning – $169.00 ($30 savings)

JBL PartyBox Encore Karaoke Speaker – $199.00 (Special buy)

7.5′ Evergreen Classics Pre-Lit Pine Artificial Christmas Tree – $78.00 (Special buy)

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop – $188.00 ($261 savings)

Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22″ Propane Griddle – $97.00 ($50 savings)

12V XR-350 ATV Ride-on – $98.00 (Special buy)

Huffy 20 in. Rock It Boy Kids Bike – $48.00 ($30 savings)

Pawz by Bearpaw Boots – $19.00 ($6 savings)

Kids 2pc. Pajama Set – $6.00 (Special buy)

Kohls:

Kohl’s reveals Black Friday Week plans, week-long deals plus limited-time Super Deals AND earn $15 Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent.

YAY for Black Friday! Sweepstakes deliver surprise savings with instant-win prizes, including Kohl’s Cash that is redeemable immediately, for the first 200 customers in every Kohl’s store nationwide on Black Friday.

50% off select toys

50% off Amazon Smart Home

50% off sleepwear for the family

40% off Levi’s for the family

25% off Nike, Adidas and Under Armour for the family, select styles

$24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

$12.99 Tek Gear Fleece for the family, select styles

$6 eye palettes from Sephora Collection

Target:

Phillips 50” 4K OLED Roku Smart TV: $259.99

Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials: $39.99

Lenovo Slim 14 “ Chromebook: $149.99

And many more online

What about Amazon

Keep in mind, when a new deal hits, that price drop is often mimicked by other retailers like Amazon.

“So like when we saw Walmart drop the AirPods price and then like Amazon would match but as soon as Walmart’s done, Amazon is also done, and so that’s what’s creating the volatility,” Demer explained. “They are not really fighting for you. They are just fighting against each other and if you know when to jump into the fray, you’re going to save money.”

Price matching

So, don’t be shy about asking retailers if they price match. Target has an app that it’s associates use to check competitors’ prices.

“If you’re in the store and you want to know, hey, do we price match to another competitor, we can scan the item, see if the price is better, and then that associate can tell you right then and there, yes,” Allison Deshazo at Target said.

What if it gets even cheaper?

Now, let’s say you buy something and it goes on a deeper discount a few days later, some retailers, like Target, will do a price adjustment all the way up to December 24th, as long as you bring in your receipt on the day of the deal.

That’s one tip, Jax was happy to hear.

“Oh, wow, well that’s a really good thing to know, thank you!”

7NEWS is here to help for the holidays, so this season of giving doesn’t leave you giving up too much of your hard-earned cash.