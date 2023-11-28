(WSPA) – Every year, there’s likely at least one or two people on your holiday list that may leave you scratching your head.

So in this holiday exclusive, we looked into the Top 7 things to buy for the hard to buy.

“You know my husband is very hard to buy for,” Nancy Godwin explained.

“Yeah, the teenagers I don’t know,” Michael Alexander said.

“My father who is 103, what does he need?” Bonnie Black said.

So, 7NEWS went in search of what to buy for the hard to buy.

Number 7: Gifts that make you smile

Retailers like Kohl’s have dedicated sections where you’ll find things that are sure to bring a laugh, like prank gift boxes and garlic-scented hand soap.

Katie Vanwingerden found stuff in that aisle, located near the cash registers, she didn’t know existed, perfect for a dad who has it all.

“I’m very impressed with all the different selections of little cute ideas that I would have never have thought of at home on my own,” Vanwingerden explained.

For more ideas, check out The Krazy Coupon Lady’s stocking stuffers under 10 dollars, these are not associated with any particular retailer.

You can also text “DEALS” to 57299 to get immediate alerts on rock-bottom discounts.

Amazon’s “Best Seller” tab will also spark some ideas based on what others have bought, and the retailer separates the categories for the sake of ease.

Number 6: Photo gifts

Whether you go in person to Walmart’s Photo Center, or upload your photos online at sites like Shutterfly, you can personalize your gift to make it extra special.

Photos albums of family vacations are always a hit, but they take a lot of time and effort.

“It was great, with you know the narrative underneath with the pictures, so he loved that,” said Nancy Godwin in reference to a gift her sons gave her husband one year.

If you are in a rush, consider ordering a canvas print, which is still a heartwarming gift, but a lot less labor-intensive.

Number 5: Experiences

Moments together like seeing a great show make memorable gifts.

Consider buying tickets to a Bon Secours Wellness Arena show for the new year like Cirque de Soleil, Stevie Nix or Blink 182.

Or perhaps a family member may enjoy a comedy act or Broadway show at the Peace Center.

Number 4: A spa treatment

Who doesn’t need a way to wind down after the holidays?

At spas like Woodhouse in Greenville, a gift card for a manicure is a good option if you’re on a budget, and they still get the spa experience, robe, neck warmer, mimosa and all.

“The gift cards are valid on products, they’re valid on services and they are valid on gratuity as well, and they don’t expire so yeah, it’s a really great gift,” Andrea Mendola, the General Manager at Woodhouse, said.

Number 3: Gifts that keep on giving

From Harry and David‘s bulb of the month club to LivelyRoot’s quarterly plants, there are plenty of options for givers who want to spread out the joy.

Or how about a wine of the month club membership, or even just a good bottle with a ribbon.

“My son-in-laws are hard to buy for and I’m sorry but sometimes alcohol is not a bad gift, wine, something,” Jeanie Ray said with a laugh.

Number 2: Gift cards

While some may think they are not true gifts…

“They’re silly to get a gift card,” Alexander said.

The truth is when it comes to many people, especially teens, “It’s what they want, and it’s very hard for teenagers,” Ray said.

So here’s how to pick the best one.

If you want to avoid the extra fees that come with Visa gift cards but still want a card that can be used in a lot of locations, check out the multi-brand cards at places like GiftCard.com. Those are not limited to one retailer.

Or if your teen has a favorite video game, buying a card for that may bring a smile to that grandkids face. Still, it is a purchase that can leave some grandparents confused.

“Amazon or Visa you kind of get that, but gaming?” Black said.

Here’s how those cards work, the value becomes in-game currency so your grandkid can buy extra features from a new look to a dance move.

Number 1: Anything monogrammed!

At local boutiques like “Inside Out at Home” in Greenville, if you buy a mug or a tote bag there, they’ll monogram the item for just a few extra dollars.

Shopper Pamela Welsch enjoys adding a family name to their white platters.

“It’s such a personal gift. Then you can add in some pretty napkins, and one of the food items, and they wrap it so beautifully, and you are out the door,” Welch explained.

Shopping made easy. Even for the ones who have it all.