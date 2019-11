SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Whether it’s your first time cooking the bird, or you know you’re not the best baster, “Jennie-O Turkey store” wants to help you make your holiday turkey.

The company is opening a expert chef advice hotline that you can call to get answers to some of your top cooking questions.

According to “Jennie-O Turkey store“, they expect over 10,000 questions or more this month as Thanksgiving rolls around.

If you have a question, you can call 1-800-TURKEYS (887-5397) for help.