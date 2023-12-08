GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) When a neighbor was in need of some extra holiday cheer, residents on Earle Street stepped up in a big way.

It’s a holiday spectacle in Greenville. There’s an army of more than 50 giant, 14-foot inflatable Santa’s lining the street. And more are popping up each day.

“They really are huge,” said Greenville resident, Deirdre Hickson. “At first I had thought maybe there was a door-to-door salesman because there are just so many of them and I couldn’t figure out why they were all the same.”

It was no salesman or even a jolly fella in a sleigh dropping off these holiday decorations. It was neighbors behind it all, showing support for one of their own.

“I was scrolling thorough my phone while I was sitting in the ER,” said Leah Tankersley.

Leah Tankersley was sitting in the hospital, waiting, as medical professionals tended to her critically ill father. As the time ticked by, she searched for ways to boost her spirits.

That’s when she stumbled upon a video of giant Santa’s in a neighborhood in Toronto.

“While I was sitting there I shot it out to several friends on the street and asked them if they thought we could pull this off on Earle,” said Tankersley.

Those friends got right to work. One after another, Santa’s started popping up on Earle Street and the surrounding area.

“As soon as we heard about it we jumped right on board and it was bought within ten minutes of finding out,” said Jessica Kearns, Earle Street resident. “We bought a few others too and we’re trying to convince other neighbors to put it up as well.”

“To make people happy with all that’s going on in this world now and to look up and see all of this joy on the street, it’s amazing,” said neighbor Ann Petrich.

“There are usually lots of Christmas lights around here but this is the first time that I’ve seen them do something like this,” said Anna Ruby Whitmire, who also lives nearby. “I think it’s impressive that they’ve managed to coordinate the whole block to get the Santa’s.”

And so the holiday cheer has spread. People came in cars and walked along the sidewalks to catch a glimpse of the Santa’s.

“I just love the whole vibe of it,” said Petrich. “When you see a child walking around and smiling up at this big Santa, how can you not spread the joy?”

“Where else are you going to find a neighborhood like this that is going to jump behind you and go for it,” said Tankersley.

It’s just the joy that Leah Tankersley and her family were in need of.

“It just makes me feel so happy. Any time I turn on our street I can’t help but smile,” Tankersley said.

Who knew that inflatable Santa’s could be the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season?

“I just appreciate that everybody has gotten on board with this and that everybody is enjoying so much and I hope it brings a little bit of Christmas joy to everyone that comes to see us,” said Tankersley.

Neighbors said they hope others join their family of Santa’s and continue it for years to come.

“The joy of Halloween is insane over here and now we are hoping to bring that same joy about Christmas,” said Petrich.