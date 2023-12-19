HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Apple Country Woodcrafters is a group of woodworking enthusiasts in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Members at Apple Country Woodcrafters can work on personal projects, take educational classes and even experience a library full of woodworking references.

Tom Allen has been president of Apple Country Woodcrafters since 2011 and said the crown jewel of Apple Country is making toys for kids in need.

“Our flagship project is to build toys for needy kids in the community.”

Apple Country works with different local agencies every year to find out how many children are in need.

“Each of the agencies gives us a list of how many children they serve. What genders they are. Boy or girl, and what age groups they are.”

The wood makers will go off of that list to create gifts like trains, cars, games, even jewelry boxes.

“We’ve created around 2,600 toys this year. We’re very proud of the work we do.”

The process begins in January as the wood makers begin to build the toys.

Paulo Desosa is one of the woodcrafters.

“Depending on the complexity, there are some toys that I’ve made that take me a whole week long to do it. Usually about 3 or 4 hours a day.”

Each December when the toys are complete, Apple Country has a distribution party.

“We distribute these toys to, this year twelve different agencies that actually do this distribution of the toys to the kids.”

Emily Balcken, the Family Services Director at Children and Family Resource Center, said she can see the difference a gift can make.

“Our mission is to nurture the development of children by building a strong foundation of family and community, and this is the definition of community right here.”

After all of the agencies said a quick word and thank you to all of the wood makers, they packed everything up, loaded everything in their truck, and took it to the kids to receive their gift.

“We have over 20 programs at our agency, so every program will be in charge of getting the toys to their clients, their families. Sometimes it’ll be a party at our center, families will come and get their toys then. Other times, we’ll deliver their toys to their homes.”

A year’s worth of hard work…

“I come in here and I look at this, there’s a room full of people that have devoted a good part of their year to helping less fortunate children. And I find that very uplifting and very energizing.”

“The work that they do here at Apple Country is just, it’s special.”

To bring a smile to a child’s face.

“Just seeing their expression, their eyes light up, that just gives me hope.”

If you would like to become a member or donate to Apple Country Woodcrafters, you can go to their website.