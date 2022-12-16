(WSPA) – Holly, mistletoe, poinsettias and magnolia leaves are all popular holiday decorations. So how and where are they grown? What makes our area great for these plants?

Tina Knapp is the owner of Carolina Garden World. It has been a part of Spartanburg for over 20 years.

She said that at this time of year, evergreen plants like holly rise to the top of the must-have list for many people for one simple reason: “Tradition. Simply tradition. The hollies are nice because they do create berries and so that’s one of the ones you know that that people think of as you know berries mistletoe and holly can be substituted for mistletoe”

Tina said there are three varieties that outsell all of the others here in the Upstate: the Nelly Stevens, the Needlepoint and the Oak Leaf.

She said the one you choose depends on what you are looking for in a holiday plant and more importantly, what you have the space for in your home or yard.

She explained it like this, “The Nellie R Stevens Holly is one of the bigger hollies and it’s going to get you to know every bit of 30 feet tall and 10 feet wide and potentially a little bigger but it has these nice points on it whereas your Needlepoint Hollies have more points on the leaves probably stays a little bit smaller still in the large size and then the Oak Leaf Holly although it looks wicked it’s actually not bad smallest of the three top out in the 12 to 15-foot zone in a couple of feet wide five and they’re all they’re all nicer what you consider a Holly to be.”

During this time of the year, evergreens are very popular but if you want to keep them alive throughout the year there are a couple of things you need to know.

Most people understand the importance of water and sunlight to maintain plants, but there is another key element that many of us overlook.

“The very most prominent thing I can say is to fertilize your plants. And that’s everybody’s reaction “fertilize? What’s that?” But that’s a lifelong thing for the plant but it is the number one issue that plants have!” Knapp said.

How often you should fertilize and what type of fertilizer will give you the best results with your plant are specific to the plant you buy.

That is the kind of thing professionals like Tina are able to discuss with you when you buy from them.

Carolina Garden World offers a variety of events and classes to help you select and maintain the perfect plant for the holidays and all year.

Tina said with the right fertilizer, sunshine and the right amount of water your holiday plants can last all year.