GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville has only been open since late summer of 2022.

But there’s a Christmas spirit here that’s made with a market full of local artists and stores.

Ron Nagy, the Grand Bohemian’s General Manager, said initially it was a leap of faith for some vendors.

“In the beginning last year which was our first year, it was a bit of a puzzled look. But when we explained to them that they wouldn’t have to bring their own tent, that we would provide a very permanent stand-alone kiosk for them as well, decorated, we would bring in music…”

“It’s been great. We’ve done 50% growth. Our goal is to get to about 24 booths next year, we’ve got 17 this year.”

If the vibe looks familiar, you, like Richard Kessler, CEO of the Grand Bohemian’s parent company, may have seen it overseas.

”Through his travels through Europe, he always gravitated to and liked the experience of those Christmas markets that come out of Germany and out of Austria. We duplicated that as an experience for our local communities both in Savannah and here in Greenville.”

It’s more than just the Christmas market here at the Grand Bohemian, they also have 12 days of Christmas cocktails.

Chip Shaner, the Grand Bohemian’s Bar Manager, said they take three weeks to formulate.

“(We) go through trends of what guests like to see and also more so, what we can execute in timely fashion.”

“Me personally I take more of a pride into creating the cocktails. It’s also more about picking the names out because I like something that’s going to be somewhat conservative but also a little bit more edgy as well.”

“We’ll start off with some non-alcoholic or mocktails, basically. And go with something a little bit seasonal. In this case it will be fresh apple cider, a little bit of ginger root, and ginger beer to finish. Then all you can do is just really take a nice cinnamon stick, and you’re done.”

Want to make special holiday mocktails for the entire family?

“Basically you can do some home-based products: apple ciders, apple juices, ginger, ginger ale, ginger beer…or you can come up with your own syrups. It’s very simple to make simple syrups or cinnamon, vanilla, rosemary. It’s really just sugar water and simply stirring in some of these items.”

“Go wrong with it. It doesn’t really matter what you do, just have fun with it.”

What would Christmas be without a little fun?

Click here for all the details on the Christmas market, which winds down on December 31.