SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – This time of year, Santa’s workshop isn’t the only play working overtime.

Owner Richard Reutter, of Caroline’s Cakes, said they are going all out.

“There is nothing like the holiday season at Caroline‘s Cakes. We are fast-paced. We are well above 100 miles an hour on a daily basis. It’s GO! Go! Go! The ovens are hot and ready. The mixers are rolling. It’s really an exciting time! It defines our year.”

During the holiday season, Caroline’s Cakes sends out about 30,000 cakes a week. And those red tins are unmistakable.

“Every cake comes in its own red tan and that’s a call back to that big red tin that was on our front porch and then we package it in that red big red box because when you drive home from work or from a road trip and you see that big red box,” according to Reutter. “I want the excitement to start right then and there before you even open and see your delicious cake.”

Caroline’s Cakes ships and sells cakes to all over the United States. That means these cakes are a major ingredient at many holiday gatherings.

Reutter said, “Our customers are what makes us so special again, they allow us to do something that we truly love every day. I also think it’s the fact that we haven’t changed our recipe. since the beginning we make traditional recipes, we respect the history behind them, and I think that that experience of tasting that brings back so many wonderful memories in our customers that they can’t help but to share it with friends and family.”

All of this comes from right here in Spartanburg.

“Caroline’s Cakes is a small family business based here in Spartanburg. We ship cakes nationwide. It really started as a Labor of love. My mother Caroline served our now famous 7-layer cake at my christening in 1982 and word of mouth has taken over and we’ve been feeding people for the holidays and every other day for about 20 years now.”

In 2012, Caroline and her family returned to her home state of South Carolina and Caroline’s Cakes moved into a new 25,000-square-foot building in Spartanburg, but the heart of a small family business remained.

Richard explained it like this, “For me, it’s so very important. Caroline was my mother. She passed about six years ago. This business is and always will be Caroline‘s cakes. I like to think that I’m just running the day-to-day operations for her . She is very much a part of this business . She instilled in every team member here the importance of taking care of people and add these cakes. Allow us to do that on a daily basis, so that type of drive still pushes us forward today”

Caroline’s Cakes continues to expand with new varieties added every year inspired by the recipes from Caroline’s collection. But, the 7-layer Caramel Cake is their signature cake. It comes with nationwide recognition from some influential people.

“We’ve actually been featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things a total of five times in our history for a variety of different cakes, including that caramel cake or red velvet cake last year our sweet potato cake it’s really cool to get that kind of natural exposure for our little business it’s really supported by so many wonderful customers” Reutter said.

So, from the 7-layer Caramel Cake, the signature swirl on icing, to the red box, Caroline’s Cakes continues to bring a little bit of nostalgia and tradition home for the holidays with this simple phrase: “EAT CAKE. BE HAPPY”

Richard said that comes from a place that makes him happy.

"We want to be in the right mindset to take care of people . I think what we do is pretty special. We're very lucky to be able to experience the tradition of so many of our customers and I think it's just an easy motto to live by let's eat cake let's be happy. I think there's so much going on in the world right now. Just a simple reminder that we can take a moment and be happy."

In 2022, Caroline’s Cakes opened a storefront cafe at its Beaumont Street location where you can buy and enjoy cakes and other treats from the bakery. For more information on Caroline’s Cakes