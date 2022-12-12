ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Frederick Law Olmsted would have been 200 this year, but his legacy will live even longer as the landscape architect at the Biltmore estate in Asheville, N.C.

Having been inspired by his father at a young age to travel looking for natural beauty, Olmsted learned to artfully use the resources that thrive in an area and design focal points to showcase peaceful views.

He was one of George Vanderbilt’s friends when he was asked to work on the Biltmore.

He worked on projects around the country including New York City’s central park and in Chicago.

His string of designs in the U.S. came to be collectively known as the emerald necklace.

Christmas at Biltmore showcases his inspiration in this year’s theme: winter landscapes. It will run through January 8, 2023.