SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – You may be one of the thousands of people who drive along South Pine Street in Spartanburg every day, and you may go by a building and say “there’s a fragrance in the air.” It may be the smell of the holidays coming from that building.

It’s the Bridgewater Candle Company, which has been around for 25 years. It was started by the Caldwell family and it’s still held by them today.

Amy Dawes, Vice-President of Sales and Market Strategy, said that candles made inside that building are heading to homes near and far.

“As the candles move down the line, you’re going to see that the wax starts to form and harden, and the wicks at that point are going to be straightened, and then as it moves down the line it will also be packed out and go to retailers around the country.”

It’s not just an assembly line; the essences themselves are developed on-site.

Emily Arce is the Senior Perfumer and Director of Research and Development.

”We have the perfumery palette here. It’s roughly 3000 or more materials that we have at our disposal to create scent with. We have synthetic materials as well as essential oils and naturals that we can choose from.”

”When you have all the materials that you wanted inside of the beaker. It goes onto the stir plate. And there is a stir bar inside and then it will stir anywhere from one to five days before the odor is mass aerated.”

”A lot of what we’re tinkering with is how those molecules interact with one another.”

”Sometimes it takes lots of trials…20, 30 trials…before you achieve something that you’re proud of.”

“Perfumers spend roughly five years studying odor, and it’s all about connecting those pathways in your brain and giving language to what something smells like.”

It’s an extended process to develop a scent and prepare it for your home.

”A lot of people would be surprised to know that we start two years in advance coming up with the scents for two seasons later. And that’s how long it takes for us to develop fragrances.”

After the fragrances are set to wax, candles are tested in the burn room. These results will determine how long the wick should be and how much burn time a candle will provide.

Once the formulations are ready to go, thousands of candles go down the line each day, shipping to over 90 countries.

This plant is responsible for five different fragrance brands, employing 225 people.

Amy notes that these candles also provide a special light for those who need it.

”We’re excited that with Bridgewater we’re partnered with an organization by the name of Rice Bowls for probably close to 15 years. And so for every jar candle that is sold, 75 cents goes to Rice Bowls and that will feed a child for a day. We’ve helped provide over 14 million meals.”

A gift for any occasion, that keeps on giving.

