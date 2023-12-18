ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Biltmore Estate is beautiful at Christmas, both inside and out.

This year inside the house, the ten designers were able to create their own vision for what they thought their room should look like.

It’s a yearlong process to plan and execute the intricate designs and themes that visitors will see.

Outside the house, wildlife is abundant, and with 8,000 acres, there’s lots to snack on.

Wildlife includes a large bear population, some of which venture out during the winter, especially on warmer days, turkey, deer, chipmunks and squirrels.

Supplemental food plots are designed to give animals extra choices for food, but also keep them away from traffic and from the agricultural plots used in the restaurants on site.

You can visit Christmas at Biltmore Estate through December.