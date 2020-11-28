Holiday weekend air travel, what to expect in the Upstate

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A unique holiday travel season. In some cases, lines are appearing longer than usual at airports but not for the reason you might think.

A day of firsts for Bryan Calderon. On top of bringing along his cat for the flight, he just got off a flight for the first time in three years. The layout of it all, a little different than before.

“You know, your six feet distancing,” said GSP International Traveler, Bryan Calderon.

The number of fellow travelers however, he told us actually less than what he expected.

“I guess they did it so fast that pretty much when you walked in there, it was kind of open area,” Caldron told us.

Michelle Fleming with GSP International Airport is noticing a similar trend.

“We’re not seeing nearly the traffic we would on a usual holiday weekend but we have seen an uptick in people getting out of town and now, starting to come back from those Thanksgiving trips,” said Communications Manager at GSP International Airport, Michelle Fleming.

And even though she said, some of the lines look longer, it’s not entirely what you think.

“We have socially-distancing markers all throughout the airport that remind everyone to give plenty of space between the next passenger, so that does mean lines are a little longer,” said Fleming.

Despite less people flying this holiday weekend, other passengers told 7 News, the flights were on par with what they anticipated.

“It was kind of more busy today but it was great,” said GSP International Traveler, Keshana Butler.

“Flights were full, it was a little stressful,” said GSP International Traveler, Joey Schirripa.

However Joey Schirripa said, he already had COVID-19 once and wanted to take extra precautions. Adding, travelers seem to be following the rules and staying masked up.

The next busiest travel date is expected to be Sunday. You’re encouraged to get to your gate early, socially distance and wear your mask.