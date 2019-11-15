Holly Springs Center Harvest Festival offers handmade gifts, maker demonstrations

This is the second annual harvest festival at the Holly Springs Center and Director Abby Baker said it’s been a successful event she hopes to continue.

Baker described the center as a non-profit looking to grow the community by bringing people together.
The Harvest Festival runs Saturday 11/16 from 10 AM until 2 PM.

Local businesses and artisans will display and sell their work as well as demonstrate their craft in some cases.


Among the vendors will be Jason with JD Hoggs BBQ, woodworkers.
The festival is Saturday at 120 Holly Springs school road in Pickens.

