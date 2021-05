Holocaust survivor, former Greenville First Lady Trude Heller dies at 98

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Trude Heller, who was a Holocaust survivor and a former Greenville first lady, has died at 98 years old.

“Everyone loved Trude. She never missed a chance to encourage others and listen to their stories. Greenville was richly blessed by her embrace,” Mayor White said on Thursday.

She married Austrian-born Max Heller in 1942, who served as the Mayor of Greenville.

Trude leaves behind a large family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She called a family picture her “revenge against Hitler.”