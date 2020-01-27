Holocaust survivors lay wreaths at Auschwitz on 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – World leaders and other dignitaries are joining a diminishing number of Holocaust survivors in marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz.

Survivors are laying wreaths for the victims at the camp’s execution wall.

The ceremony comes against the backdrop of rising antisemitism around the world.

Nazi Germany set up the camp in occupied Poland in 1940.

More than one million people died there in gas chambers or from disease. Most of the victims were Jews.