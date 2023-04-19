Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – A regional transportation company celebrated Wednesday a milestone on the road.

Elite Home Care, Day Centers, and Transportation, announced it’s fleet of electronic vehicles has surpassed 1 million miles driven as of Wednesday.

The miles were logged on roads and highways across South Carolina by a fully-electric fleet which provides care for those who are homebound, transportation to Elite Adult Day Care centers, as well as transportation to medical appointments outside of their ten facilities.

“Our aim is to deliver the highest level of care while being conscientious of keeping costs contained,” said co-owner Chris Russo. “We have found tremendous success with Ford’s E Transit line, upfitted with seating and wheelchair lifts to provide transportation solutions for the varied needs of our clients.”

The company’s year-long transformation from gasoline engines to EV vehicles has led them to the million mile milestone which will be celebrated alongside its Earth Day festivities. The historic millionth mile was celebrated at the Greer Day Center.

The company’s electric vehicle fleet is composed of 65 vehicles including Ford Transits and Volkswagen’s ID4s. These vehicles are primarily utilized for transporting elderly and disabled clients to the day centers as well as to and from medical appointments.

“The change from gas to electric means our clients get to ride in brand new, state-of-the-art vehicles for the same cost to the company as old gas vehicles,” said co-owner Andrew Martin. “It’s a sustainable model that gives our clients the best ride possible, and continued excellence for Elite.”

Ford Pro provides the technological opportunity for real-time visibility to vehicles in the fleet. This year, Elite plans to open at least three more adult day care locations and to continue to expand their EV transportation program.