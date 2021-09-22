Home construction company brings 180 new jobs to Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A home construction operations company is bringing more than 100 jobs to Greenwood County.

Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC, an affiliate company of Impresa Modular announced plans to establish modular factory construction operations in Greenwood County. The more than $9 million investment will create 180 new jobs.

Impresa Modular is a residential home design, sales and development company that specializes in providing a consumer-friendly way to build and purchase homes around the United States.

“The more than $9 million investment and the 180 new jobs Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC is creating in Greenwood County is a huge win for the Palmetto State and will make a real difference in the local community,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Thanks to this great company, and welcome to South Carolina.”

Located at 161 Rock Church Road South East in Greenwood, Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC’s 240,000-square-foot production facility will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing demand and is targeted toward regional builders and developers to produce private-label residential homes in the Southeast region, according to a company press release.

The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022, and in full production by July 2022. Full production capacity is estimated to be more than 300 homes per year. Individuals interested in joining the Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC team should visit Impresa Building Systems’ careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Greenwood County a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with related project costs.