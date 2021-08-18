Home damaged by tree in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A family in Oconee County is picking up the mess after a tree came crashing into their home during Tuesday’s afternoon storms.

Joseph Crowe said he was sitting on the porch when he heard snapping sounds.



“I heard the tree start cracking, start coming down and saw the branches were snapping off the side of the house as it was coming down,” he explained. “I didn’t know which way it was going to fall.”

He said he’s lucky it didn’t fall on the side of the porch he was sitting on.

“I’m just glad it didn’t come down on any of my room, or my pets, or anyone else.”

He and his grandmother were the only two at the home at the time. Crowe said she’s the one who called the fire department. Both are just happy the damage wasn’t too significant.

“It is pinning down on the side of the house. So, there is a little bit of structural damage, jut not anything super bad,” said Crowe.

But said it’s not the first time they’ve dealt with this kind’ve damage.

“We’ve had all sorts of trees falling all over here for the past year,” Crowe said. “It’s a terrifying development. Happens a lot though.”