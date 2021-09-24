Home Depot to expand distribution system in SC

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot continues to capitalize on the desire of homeowners to improve their houses during the pandemic, with fiscal third-quarter sales surging 23% and beating Wall Street’s view. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Home Depot is announcing plans to expand its operations throughout South Carolina.

WIS-TV reports that the Georgia-based home improvement retailer will grow its distribution operations at facilities in Charleston, Greenville, Jasper, and Lexington counties.

Officials say the expansion plans are expected to create nearly 100 new jobs and increase the company’s distribution capabilities in the state.

Home Depot was founded in 1978 in Atlanta and now has about 2,300 stores in North America.