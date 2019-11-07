Home heating preps could save a life and $

As a cold front makes it’s way into the Upstate many of us are turning on the heat for the first time this fall.

And if you haven’t had your heating system checked in a while, you might want to make it a priority.

Right before 3-week-old Willa Crosby was born, her mom, Jordan in Greenville, ran into something no pregnant woman should have to endure in a heat wave, her HVAC unit failed.

“It was really hot. I was like sitting in the living room and I rememer almost crying telling the maintenance guy how happy I was to see him,” said Crosby.

This week, Carolina Heating Service technitian Avery Smith was back to prep the unit for winter.

He says it’s not just about maintenance.. it’s about safety… like the call he was on two weeks ago.

“It was an exhaust vent and a bird nest was preventing all that carbon and exhaust from getting outside, so it was just back pushing it all to the cabinet where the blower was. It was blowing it right in the lady’s house,” said Smith.

But it’s not just safety. Making your unit more efficient can lead to savings.

Smith says preventative maintenance is key in making sure the starters are all working properly so the costly motor doesn’t fail.

“Both winter and summer maintenance will run you about $300, But it will also lead to savings, about 30% on your gas and electric bill, and extend the lifespan of your unit.”

“Then you also save about 90 percent on cost of repairs because we catch them early before they are too big of a problem,” said Lindsey Whalen with Carolina Heating Service.

For Colby, the peace of mind knowing her unit should last the winter is priceless.

“We’re already not sleeping with the newborn and if our kids are cold that means the 4 year old and two year old are waking up which menas nobody’s sleeping,” said Colby.

Here are some helpful links for home heating help:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY: https://www.needhelppayingbills.com/html/spartanburg_county_assistance_.html

GREENVILLE COUNTY: https://www.needhelppayingbills.com/html/greenville_county_assistance_p.html