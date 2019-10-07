Home on Carver Saint Ext in Abbeville destroyed by fire, Red Cross assisting residents

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Three adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross after their home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

According to Due West Fire-Rescue’s Facebook page, crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Carver Saint Ext. in Abbeville just before 1 a.m.

Firefighters got control of the fire in about 20 minutes.

According to the Facebook post, a man was in the home at the time of the fire, but he was able to escape without injury.

Fire officials said the home and contents are considered a total loss.

Due West Police Department officials assisted the homeowner with a safe place until the American Red Cross arrived.

County Fire Station 2,5,7, as well as Abbeville County EMS, Due West Police and Public Works Departments, the American Red Cross and Little River assisted Due West Fire-Rescue at the scene.

Courtesy of Due West Fire-Rescue