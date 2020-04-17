1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Home restrictions on New Yorkers extended another month

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers outside NYU Medical Center Thursday, April 16, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state will extend its stay-at-home restrictions at least through May 15.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that transmission rates still need to be tamed as he prolonged the restrictions that have left most New Yorkers housebound.

Meanwhile New York City is getting ready to use 11,000 empty hotel rooms for coronavirus quarantines.

City officials also are grappling with a projected $7.4 billion loss in tax revenue because of the crisis. New York state recorded 606 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, the lowest daily number in two weeks. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories