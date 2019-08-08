Homeland Park community concerned after suspicious package at school

ANDERSON Co, SC (WSPA) – It’s just two weeks until the start of school for Homeland Park Primary, but some parents are concerned about sending their kids back after needles, homeless people and now a suspicious package were all found on the school grounds.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement filled the parking lot after a suspicious package was found on the backside of Homeland Park Primary by two custodians.

“It was not an explosive device. It looked very suspicious obviously, they did make an arrest I believe it was a homeless man who made some sort of device to charge multiple cell phones,” said Kyle Newton who is the Assistant Superintendent at Anderson Five.

This was not the first incident at the school this year. District officials confirm people have climbed on the roof, used the power outlets on the school and an incident report from July 5th shows three kids broke into the school and sprayed a fire extinguisher inside.

“Our biggest concern is the type of stuff they leave around here if our kids find one of the syringes or drug baggies and stuff like that,” said Walt Lanier who’s part of the Homeland Park Community Watch.

Some parents want to pull their kids out of the school after this latest incident.

“I would feel safer if there was more security and just everybody coming together and helping out the community to get something done,” said Dakota Wicker who’s children attend the school.

These parents along with the Homeland Park Community Watch said the area around the school is full of crime and that crime is now impacting the safety of their children.

“We should just have a better plan because nobody has a plan of attack yet,” Lanier said.

They are asking for a town hall to discuss their concerns with the district. While the district said no one asked them for a town hall, their doors are always open for the public to come discuss any concerns or upgrades to safety.

The community watch group is organizing a rally on Tuesday at the school to voice their concerns about the problems, the time has yet to be determined.