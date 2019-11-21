Homeless shelters only serve families, not individuals in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – As the Upstate continues to grow, so does its need for resources to help the homeless.

Henry McCarson rides his bike to the Daily Bread Ministries in Greer for lunch just about every day. McCarson has been homeless for 5 years.

“I’m barely getting by,” he told 7News. “Greer does not have anything for the homeless.”

Daily Bread Ministries Crew Chief Nancy Webb says what McCarson means is that in Greer there’s no shelter for single homeless individuals.

Webb says the only shelter houses families and that leaves individuals to fend for themselves.

“We have people living in the woods. We have people living on the steps of a couple of churches here in Greer. Some people are living under the bridge,” Webb said.

Daily Bread Ministries is trying to expanding housing for single homeless people. The organization plans to build several tiny homes for singles right across from the soup kitchen. But until then people like McCarson have no place to go.

“That’s why I’m in the tent,” McCarson said. “Ms. Nancy knows I’m in the tent.”

Just last week, McCarson says his buddy, Robert Butch Jackson, was found dead at Veterans Park.

“It hurt me real bad,” he said.

The coroner tells 7News Jackson was also homeless. However, it’s still unknown if weather played a factor in his death, according to officials.

McCarson is convinced that’s what claimed his friend’s life.

“That’s why Butch passed away, by the way,” he said. “Hypothermia.”

McCarson says as the temperatures continue to drop he fears he will be next.

“Especially when I wake up and steam is coming out of my mouth and I’m shivering,” McCarson told 7News.

Webb tells 7News they try to open the soup kitchen on cold nights but it’s hard to find volunteers to chaperone. She says they try to work with homeless shelters in Spartanburg and Greenville. Webb says the biggest obstacle is finding transportation to take the homeless in Greer to those shelters.

7News did reach out to the City of Greer for comment but have not heard back at this time.